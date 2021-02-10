Del. Overdose Panel Makes Recommendations

Five policy recommendations are contained in the Delaware Drug Overdose Fatality Review Commission’s second annual report.

The panel reviewed a sample of 130 overdose fatalities that occurred in 2019. The report was released Tuesday.

The recommendations to Governor John Carney focus upon safe and security housing, continuing education of clinicians, and improving outreach and follow-up following non-fatal overdoses.

“The addiction epidemic hasn’t gone away,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Delaware’s public health officials are fighting two wars: one against COVID-19 and another against substance use disorder. Thousands of Delawareans in public health agencies, law enforcement, hospitals, nonprofits, and our neighborhoods have stepped up to fight the epidemic. This report’s findings show that they’re doing great work, but that they still need our help.”

“Substance use disorder affects everyone: not only its victims, but their families and their entire communities,” DOFRC Chair Erin Booker added. “We need to bring everyone together – from health care providers and public officials to law enforcement and advocates – to confront this issue and reduce the harm that the epidemic has caused throughout our state. That’s exactly why DOFRC exists. Our findings provide new, empirically-based opportunities for action in the fight against the opioid epidemic. I’m grateful to, and proud of, all of my colleagues on the Commission for their work addressing this difficult but critical issue.”

To read the DOFRC report, CLICK HERE