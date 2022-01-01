Del. Parks, Some DNREC Operations Adjusted In January

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is making some changes in response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

State parks, nature and wildlife areas are still open, but through the end of January public restroom facilities will be closed. Portable facilities will be available.

Indoor programs will be held virtually or may be canceled.

State Parks offices will be open to the public between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Brandywine Zoo will reduce its open hours to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in January.

Nature centers, interpretive centers and museums, and the St. Jones Reserve visitor center will be closed starting Monday. Jan. 3.

The Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center will continue to operate with reduced days and hours by appointment only. Details are available at de.gov/ommelanden.

Indoor programs will either be held virtually or canceled. Outdoor programming and volunteering will continue. Restrictions may apply to outdoor programs. For questions regarding specific programs, contact the office at the park or location where the program is scheduled.

First Day Hikes will still occur on Saturday and will have a self-check-in option at each park.

Mandatory in-person hunter education field days in January will continue, but with fewer students in smaller groups.

DNREC encourages the public to take advantage of online resources, including applications for permits and licenses, and virtual educational content. Public hearings and meetings are also virtual with updated information available on the DNREC online calendar, de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

All conditions are subject to change. Staff and visitors in state buildings and facilities are still required to wear face coverings. For the latest information on COVID-19 in Delaware, visit de.gov/coronavirus.