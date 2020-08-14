Del. Police Officers Prohibited From Using Chokeholds

Members of Delaware law enforcement agencies are now prohibited from utilizing a chokehold except in cases where the officer’s life or a civilian’s life may be in danger.

Governor John Carney signed the legislation Thursday. It resulted from a package of law enforcement reform proposals that developed during the nationwide protest movement centered around police brutality and alleged racism.

“We have heard the voices calling for change and we are focused on taking meaningful action in Delaware,” Carney said. “This legislation is an important part of a broader effort to improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color following the brutal and senseless killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. I want to thank members of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus for their leadership on issues around racial justice and law enforcement. Our work together will continue.”