Del. Prison Inmate Dies Following Overdose

An inmate at Delaware’s largest prison has died following an overdose.

According to the Department of Correction, 35-year-old Travis Jones and another 35-year-old male inmate were found unresponsive in their housing unit at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center Monday. Correctional officers and medical staff administered CPR and Naloxone.

Jones died in a hospital Wednesday. The other inmate was treated and released back to the prison.

Jones was serving a sentence for manslaughter for causing the deaths of his girlfriend and two children in a 2010 house fire in Delaware City.

The DOC said remains of a substance that caused the overdoses were being analyzed. Delaware State Police and the Department of Correction are investigating the overdoses. Foul play is not suspected