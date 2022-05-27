Del. Public Health Emergency Order Extended For 30 Days

Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order has been extended for another 30 days.

Governor John Carney has taken the action to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

“Positive cases are increasing here in Delaware and it’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said Thursday. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Mask up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”

Health officials have recommended that masks be worn in indoor public settings or by people who are a higher risk of illness.

Delaware law requires that a Public Health Emergency declaration be renewed every 30 days.