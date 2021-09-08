Del. Public Health Emergency Order Formally Extended

Governor John Carney Wednesday formally extended Delaware’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Order for another 30 days.

The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue with COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Public Health Emergency declarations must be extended every 30 days under state law.

“Getting all Delaware students back in the classroom for in person learning has been, and remains, our top priority,” Carney said. “Delawareans who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine should get the shot to reduce spread of COVID-19 in our communities and keep our children in their classrooms learning. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, even against variants. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free vaccine provider in your community.”

