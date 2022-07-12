Del. Public Health Reports State’s First Case of Monkeypox

Delaware Public Health is reporting the state’s first case of the monkeypox virus.

Health officials said Tuesday that test results have determined that a 41-year-old New Castle County man has tested positive for MPX. Final confirmation will come from the Centers for Disease Control.

DPH said the man did not report any travel or any exposure to someone who was known to have monkeypox, but it is believed he was exposed after close intimate contact with an individual in early July.

Monkeypox can cause a blistering rash which often follows a flu-like illness. It can enter the body through the respiratory tract, mucous membranes or broken skin.

“The Delaware Division of Public Health has prepared to respond to MPX cases,” DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong said. “As we work to confirm our first case in the state, we encourage Delawareans to be aware of being in close intimate contact with individuals who have rashes or flu-like symptoms. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

Delaware Public Health provided more information about monkeypox:

The overall risk of MPX is low, generally caused by close intimate contact. However there are other ways it can spread including:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

It’s also possible for people to get MPX from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

The incubation period of the illness (time from infection to symptoms) is typically seven to 14 days but can as long as 21 days. The illness itself typically lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal. People who do not have symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

Signs and Symptoms

The symptoms of MPX are similar to, but milder than, the symptoms of smallpox. Symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. Most people who contract MPX will develop a rash, and some will develop flu-like symptoms beforehand. The flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash one to four days later.

If you suspect you are experiencing any symptoms associated with MPX you should immediately:

Contact your health care provider – mention your concerns

Self-isolate until all lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed

Avoid being intimate with others

Make a list of your close and intimate contacts in the last 21 days

Currently, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection. Instead, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used. CDC recommends vaccination for people who have been diagnosed with or exposed to MPX and people who are at higher risk of being exposed to the virus, including:

People who have been identified as a contact of someone with MPX

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with MPX

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known MPX

People whose jobs may expose them to MPX such as laboratory, and some health care or public health workers

To prevent infection with MPX:

· Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPX.

· Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPX.

· Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPX.

· Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPX.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

To learn more about MPX management and prevention programs and resources, visit https://dhss.delaware.gov/dph/epi/emerginginfectiousdiseases.html or call DPH’s Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology 24/7 emergency contact number at 888-295-5156.