Del. Reaches $15-Million Agreement With School COVID-19 Testing Partner

Delaware has reached a $15-million partnership with a corporation that would provide comprehensive COVID-19 testing in schools.

According to Delaware Public Health, Quidel will provide rapid antigen testing with on-the-spot results available in as little as ten minutes.

“When used alongside other prevention strategies, like distancing and face masks, testing creates an additional level of reassurance that it is safe to keep schools open,” DPH Chief Physician Dr. Rick Pescatore said. “This program allows schools the best of both worlds, being able to identify potential cases early while continuing to focus on the business of learning.”

CDC guidance continues to recommend screening and testing as an important part of coronavirus mitigation.

DPH, the Delaware Department of Education and Quidel have already begun the testing service at five pilot schools in New Castle County. The company is able to expand to all 350 of Delaware’s public, private and charter schools when the new school year begins.

“Antigen testing facilitates our quick identification of cases, which in turn will help keep our classrooms open to in-person learning,” Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said. “I appreciate the ongoing support of the Division of Public Health in ensuring that our schools remain open and safe for both students and staff.”

“Quidel is proud to partner with the State of Delaware in the development and launch of this comprehensive testing protocol to support the State’s safe reopening of classrooms and efforts to protect students and school staff,” Quidel Corporation President and CEO Douglas Bryant added. “Vigilance in testing is the surest way to detect COVID-19 infections early and a crucial tool to help limit potential spread. Every day that we shut coronavirus down will be a day that we keep Delaware classrooms open.”

Parental permission is required for students to participate.

For more information, please CLICK HERE