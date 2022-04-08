Del. Rebate Program Advances In General Assembly

A program to make direct one-time payments to Delawareans of $300 is halfway through being approved by the General Assembly.

The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program (HB 360) was overwhelmingly approved in the House of Representatives Thursday. It was introduced just a few days earlier, with the goal of helping hundreds of thousands of people meet rising expenses for gas, groceries and other goods as the state budget surplus continues to grow.

“Economic issues like inflation are not partisan – they impact everyone in every corner of our state – and are largely out of the control of a small state of Delaware. While our economic recovery has been strong in many ways, it has also slammed residents with new challenges of increasing costs in almost every facet of their life,” House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear said. “Fortunately, the state has been blessed with a record surplus that has allowed us to provide direct relief to every taxpayer and adult resident in the state. These rebates are one way we can help offset residents’ recent hardships and ease the burden many are facing. I’m grateful to the House for passing this quickly and strongly, and I look forward to the Senate doing the same.”

Delawareans who filed 2020 income taxes would receive payments automatically, under the legislation, and do not need to take any action. The payments will also be available for resident adults who did not file a 2020 state income tax return, such as lower income residents and seniors.

“Most of our caucus members support the rebate as a means for returning a portion of the state’s revenue surplus to citizens,” House Minority Whip Tim Dukes, R-Laurel said. “We believe the relief payments are a positive step forward in a plan that should also include bipartisan action on permanent tax reductions.”

The payments could be distributed about six weeks after the bill is signed into law. It goes to the Delaware State Senate.

“With prices of food to the cost of fuel rising, many Delawareans are struggling. This rebate will help provide some immediate, temporary relief, and I am thankful that the four caucuses were able to come together and make this happen,” State Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown said. “I hope to continue conversations with my colleagues and explore additional measures to help our neighbors throughout the state.”