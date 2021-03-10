Del. Releases 5-Year Plan To Address Road Safety

DelDOT has rolled out a five-year Strategic Highway Safety Plan, which seeks to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Delaware roadways by 15-percent.

Longer-term, DelDOT, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Office of Highway Safety, State Police and federal agencies hope to reduce serious incidents and deaths by 50-percent by 2035.

“The number of fatalities on our roads continues to be too high, and of real concern,” Governor John Carney said. “The Delaware Strategic Highway Safety Plan is an important tool our state agencies can use to make our roads safer for all Delawareans and visitors.”



The strategic plan examines safety issues surrounding distracted and impaired driving, speeding, unrestrained motorists, intersections, pedestrians and motorcycles.

“Safety is our number one priority. We are committed to reducing fatalities and serious injuries on Delaware roadways,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. “Working collectively with our partners, we can implement strategies and safety countermeasures to work towards our goal of zero deaths.”

To read the Strategic Highway Safety Plan, please CLICK HERE

“In collaboration with our Highway Safety partners, the Delaware State Police remain devoted to keeping the citizens and visitors of Delaware safe while traveling on Delaware roadways,” Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said. “Through education and necessary enforcement action, troopers are committed to reaching the goal set forth in the Strategic Highway Safety Plan of reducing the total number of fatalities and serious injuries.”