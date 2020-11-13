Del. Relief Programs Still Accepting Applications

Delaware’s DE Relief Grant program for small businesses and non-profits will take applications until December 4th, according to the division of Small Business. Provisions of the CARES Act require that available funds be used by December 31st.



This is the third round of applications for the $150-million program, which makes funds available for pandemic-related expenditures.



Small businesses simply need to demonstrate any decrease in revenue from 2019. They are no longer required to show a revenue decline of 7-and-a-half percent.



Applications can be filed at delbiz.com/relief

Also, the Delaware Health Care Relief Fund continues to accept applications. The fund is administered by the Delaware Department of Health and social Services and was created to help the health care industry address some of the financial stress caused by the pandemic. Long-term Care, home health agencies, behavioral health, hospital systems and intellectual and disabilities care providers may quality for funding.

The Community Resiliency Fund, created to assist community or faith-based 501(c)3 charitable organizations, also may provide assistance. These organizations primarily serve lower-income and/or racial or ethnic populations.