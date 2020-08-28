Del. Resilience Fund Accepts Applications

Delawareans may start applying for a portion of a resilience fund that was created to help families and communities impacted by tornadoes and other severe weather events earlier this month.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency says aid falls into two categories – direct assistance to individuals who qualify, and support for non-profits, volunteer groups and religious organizations assisting with recovery efforts.

The severe weather broke out August 4th as Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the region, spawning tornadoes including one that traveled for 29 miles from Dover to Middletown. Three days later the Wilmington area was also struck by severe weather.

To apply for a direct assistance grant, contact the Milford Housing Development Corporation at 1-844-413-0338. Non-profits, religious organizations and volunteer groups may apply for aid at https://arcg.is/1fPbbi . The deadline is September 4th.