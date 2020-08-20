Del. Restaurant Sales Plummet By $700M, Says Industry Group

The vast majority of Delaware restaurants expect to be operating at loss for the next six month, and revenue losses in the restaurant industry due to the pandemic are estimated at 700-million dollars.

That’s according to data released by the Delaware Restaurant Association. The industry organization also said more than 23,500 restaurant jobs had been lost, which means a substantial loss of income and wage tax revenues for the state.

DRA President and CEO Carrie Leishman said restaurants are also faced with rising expenses such as PPE, signs, printing disposable menus and other costs associated with trying to be safe. She is also hopeful that a ban on bar seating in beach-area establishments can be lifted.