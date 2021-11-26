Del. Restaurants, Hotels Look To Fill Openings During Virtual Job Fair Tuesday

The Delaware Restaurant Association goes virtual in an attempt to help establishments find the employees they’re looking for.

The DRA is hosting its inaugural virtual Holiday Hiring Restaurant Job Expo. Restaurants, hotels and food service establishments will be able to connect with job seekers who are interested in career opportunities up and down the state.

The online restaurant job fair is Tuesday, November 30th between noon and 2:00 p.m.

To sign up through the DRA link, please CLICK HERE