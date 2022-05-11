Del. School Board Elections 2022: Unofficial Results

Delaware School Board elections results from Tuesday: (results are unofficial, according to the Delaware Department of Elections)

In Delmar, Dawn Adkins Litchford defeated Lauren Hudson, 152-61.

In Laurel, incumbent Linda Hitchens turned back a challenge from Joe Kelley, 225-58.

In Seaford, Marcus Wright wins over George Del Farno, 224-137.

Woodbridge district voters elect Rita Hovermale over Corey Grammar, 243-193.

In Milford, Matt Bucher topped Jalyn Powell, 1,217-604.

Other winners: Betty Wyatt in Lake Forest, David Failing in Caesar Rodney, and Felecia Duggins in the Capital School District.

