Del. School Board Elections 2022: Unofficial Results

May 11, 2022/Mark Fowser

Delaware School Board elections results from Tuesday: (results are unofficial, according to the Delaware Department of Elections)
In Delmar, Dawn Adkins Litchford defeated Lauren Hudson, 152-61.
In Laurel, incumbent Linda Hitchens turned back a challenge from Joe Kelley, 225-58.
In Seaford, Marcus Wright wins over George Del Farno, 224-137.
Woodbridge district voters elect Rita Hovermale over Corey Grammar, 243-193.
In Milford, Matt Bucher topped Jalyn Powell, 1,217-604.
Other winners: Betty Wyatt in Lake Forest, David Failing in Caesar Rodney, and Felecia Duggins in the Capital School District.

