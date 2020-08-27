Del. Schools Required To Tell Families About Positive COVID-19 Test Results

The 25th modification of Governor John Carney’s COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration requires Delaware schools to notify families if they learn of any positive coronavirus test results in their buildings.

Also, new face covering requirements are formalized for children who return to school buildings. Students at grade levels from kindergarten on up are required to wear a face covering in a school setting.

And, formal observations under the DPAS TWO system, which is the state’s statewide educator evaluation system, are suspended until November 1st. The Department of Education is directed to work with educators to develop a modified system for tracking student growth, taking into account challenges of remote and hybrid learning. Districts, charter schools and educators will be working on ‘informal observation strategies’ in September and October.

“Delawareans are beating this virus and driving our numbers down. But if we hope to get more children and educators back in school, and more Delawareans back to work, we need to stay vigilant,” Carney said. “Wear a face mask. Wash your hands frequently. Stay at least six feet away from others. Stay home if you’re sick. And – whether you have symptoms or you don’t – consider getting a test at de.gov/gettested.”