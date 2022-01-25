Del. Seeks Guidance For Use Of Clean Water Trust

Delawareans and businesses are invited to help identify ways the Delaware Clean Water Trust can support water quality improvement efforts.

The Clean Water Trust oversees $50-million in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget as a funding source for water quality and water related projects. The Clean Water Trust Oversight Committee is hosting three virtual public information sessions, the first of which is at 9:00 a.m. today, Tuesday.

Governor John Carney signed the Delaware Clean Water Act last fall.

Projects that could be funded could involve drinking water infrastructure, stormwater and wastewater, drainage programs, waterway management and beach preservation. The Trust also works with the Clean Water Initiative for Underserved Communities, which is part of DNREC’s program to work with low-income, disadvantaged and underserved communities.