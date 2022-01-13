Del. Senate Confirms New Secretaries Of Education, Human Resources

Delaware has a new state Secretary of Education and a new Secretary of Human Resources.

The State Senate Wednesday confirmed Mark Holodick to join Governor John Carney’s cabinet. Holodick replaces Dr. Susan Bunting, who had been Education Secretary since Carney took office five years ago. Bunting is former Superintendent of the Indian River School District. Holodick was Superintendent of the Brandywine School District and most recently was with the University of Delaware.

Also, Claire DeMatteis has been confirmed as Secretary of Human Resources. DeMatteis previously was Delaware Commissioner of Correction and special assistant to the Governor, overseeing management of federal stimulus funding to the state and assisting with crisis management projects across state government.

“I want to thank members of the Delaware Senate for their thoughtful consideration of these two important Cabinet nominations,” Carney said. “Both Claire and Mark will bring years of experience and commitment to public service that will benefit all Delawareans. I look forward to continuing to work with these two in their new positions.”



