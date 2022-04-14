Del. Shines Orange Spotlight On Work Zone Awareness

DelDOT wants you to ‘drive like your family works here’ when you proceed through a construction zone.

National Work Zone Awareness Week was observed at an event in Millsboro Wednesday. DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski gathered with representatives of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and Mumford & Miller Construction at American Legion Post #28. Many of the attendees were dressed in orange for Go Orange Day.

“On any given day, we have hundreds of DelDOT employees and contractors working on our roadways making improvements to keep you safe. We also have our toll collectors working in the middle of our busiest roadways serving our customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Majeski said. “This year’s theme is

Drive Like Your Family Works Here. So please when you see a construction sign, our employees working along the roadway or going through our toll booths, slow down and Drive Like Your Family Works Here because we don’t ever want to lose a member of our DelDOT Family.”

“Keeping our work zones safe is a collective effort,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long. said. “Together by minimizing distractions, reducing our speed, and obeying posted signs while driving through work zones we can save lives. Focusing on keeping our roads, highways and bridges safe should be all our DelDOT crews need to worry about not whether or not they’ll make it home for dinner.”

According to DelDOT:

NWZAW is held in April each year at the traditional start of the construction season when the number of works on our nation’s roadways increases. NWZAW began in 1999 when the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA), and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) signed a Memorandum of Agreement pledging to increase public awareness of work zone safety issues through a national media campaign. Since then, awareness has continued to grow, with state agencies and other organizations sponsoring high-visibility education and outreach initiatives.



