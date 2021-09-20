Del. State Auditor Hosts Town Halls On Rescue Plan Funding, Spending

What goes into tracking how Delaware spends funding from the American Rescue Plan Act?

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is hosting a series of town hall discussions centered around her office’s online tracking resource for municipalities, counties, school districts and state agencies. The first session is tonight (Monday) between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

Delaware received about $1.25-billion in ARPA funds. Decisions on how to utilize the money are up to local entities, but the US Treasury has issued guidance.

The online tool known as Project Grey Fox, and more information about the town halls, can be found at auditor.delaware.gov

“Delawareans have been asking for greater accessibility, transparency and good governance in the First State,” McGuiness said. “These town halls will allow the public to better understand how their communities will be spending their ARPA funds.”

Here are the dates and times for the first set of town halls:

Sept. 20, 2021

6-8 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach Convention Center

229 Rehoboth Ave.,

Rehoboth Beach

Sept. 29, 2021

6-8 p.m.

Dover High School

1 Dover High Drive,

Dover

Oct. 18, 2021

6-8 p.m.

Newark Executive Banquet and Conference Center

205 Executive Drive,

Newark