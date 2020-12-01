Del. State Auditor Unveils CARES Act Fund Tracker

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has unveiled the CARES Act Fund Tracker.



According to McGuiness, the tracker adds transparency to the allocation and spending of CARES Act funding approved for Delaware under the federal program.

The CARES Act’s purpose was to provide ‘fast and direct economic assistance for workers, families and small businesses, and to preserve jobs for U.S. industries.’

Transparency is key,” McGuiness said. “This Dashboard provides Delawareans with an opportunity to see where their monies are being spent.”

The tracker will be updated each Monday. Local governments that received CARES Act funds have until December 30th to allocate the funding.



