Del. State Contractors Could Qualify For Relief Program

Delaware is launching a “Market Pressure Relief Fund” that would help state contractors who have been facing higher costs for construction materials.

According to the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Office of Management and Budget, general contractors with the state resulting from a ‘formal procurement’ can apply for assistance. The fund will provide adjustment reimbursements for non-transportation construction materials purchased between January 1st and July 31st.

Governor John Carney said this will help offset some of the financial challenges that have faced vendors who have done business with the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Division of Small Business has looked for ways to help our small businesses recover financially by listening to their concerns and creating valuable solutions,” Division of Small Business Director Jordan Schulties said. “We are pleased to launch the Market Pressure Relief Fund with OMB to provide another tool our state contractors can use to help offset the increase in costs for construction materials experienced during the health crisis.”

Information on how to apply was provided below by the State of Delaware:

Beginning Monday July 19, contractors can download the application for the Market Pressure Relief Fund on the Division of Small Business’ website at www.delbiz.com. Completed applications can be emailed to business_finance@delaware.gov. The deadline to apply for funding is September 30, 2021. Additional information and eligibility requirements for the relief fund can be found at www.delbiz.com.