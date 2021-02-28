Del. State Park Entrance Fees Resume Monday

Delaware State Parks entrance fees will return Monday.

Parks are free between November 30th and March 1st.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, park entrance fee revenues are used to manage the 17 state parks and for trail maintenance, environmental and recreation programs, guarded beaches, camping and cabin facilities and other amenities.

State Park entrance fees for Delaware-registered vehicles are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. Visitors may pay by credit card machine at most park locations, where fee attendants are on duty or with self-registration envelopes that are left in designated secured drop boxes.

For more information about Delaware State Parks fees and passes, CLICK HERE

Annual passes are also available for $35 to Delaware residents. Delaware State Parks also offer a corporate and group pass program for participating businesses, nonprofits and other groups. For more information, CLICK HERE