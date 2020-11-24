Del. State Parks Will Be Free This Fri.

Delaware State Parks will be open to the public at no charge this Friday.



The Department of Natural Resources will waive the entry fee as part of the annual Black Friday #OptOutside movement. It encourages Americans to spend time outdoors on the day after Thanksgiving and to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #OptOutside.



Patrons are required to bring a face covering and wear it for times when encountering other visitors and social distancing cannot be maintained. Friday is also free at Wilmington’s Brandywine Zoo, but a timed reservation is required.

“DNREC is proud to take part in the Opt Outside mission, now more than ever as the need to spend time outdoors has increased for many people,” Delaware Natural Resources Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “Our Delaware State Parks provide a safe environment for guests to relax and have fun. We offer more than 150 miles of trails statewide, diverse wildlife, open spaces, endless activities and rare animals, like the lemurs who were unveiled last week at the Brandywine Zoo.”