Del. State Police: Awareness Key To Staying Safe During Holidays

At home, traveling locally or traveling a good distance… Delaware State Police say you need to keep your wits about you to stay safe during the holiday season.

Parked vehicles should always be locked, and any valuables should be taken inside. If you are away and expect a package to be delivered, try to arrange for a neighbor to pick it up.

Be wary of strangers who may approach you for any reason – their distraction is sometimes an attempt to steal money or belongings.

If you’re out shopping, park in a well-lit area, avoid wearing expensive jewelry, and always be aware of your surroundings – do not become preoccupied with your cellphone or other electronic devices.

Delaware State Police released these tips:

Remember to always lock your car doors, even if they are in the driveway of your residence.

Secure any valuables in a place where they aren’t visible from outside the vehicle. If you have arrived to your final destination, remove the valuables from your vehicle.

Always leave outside lights on during the night to keep your home and vehicles parked outside visible from the roadway.

Be aware of any suspicious activity or subjects in your community and report them immediately to the police.

If packages are being delivered and you are not going to be home, ask a neighbor to collect the package for you.

When meeting for transactions brokered online, find an easily visible spot to meet and ensure all money exchanged is legit.

Be aware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year people try various methods with distracting you to steal money or belongings.

If you have a security system, always remember to activate it and lock the doors to your home.

Try to shop during the day, but if you shop at night, do not do it alone.

Parking lots are an easy place to fall victim to a crime. Always park in a safe, well lit location.

When walking to and from your vehicle, stay alert to your surroundings and be aware of possible suspicious persons, vehicles or situations. Always remember, if you see something to say something.

When going into a store, always turn off your vehicle, remove the keys and lock the doors.

Use caution if carrying a wallet or purse and be sure to not leave them unattended.

Avoid wearing expensive jewelry and carrying large amounts of cash.

Always be aware of your surroundings and avoid being preoccupied with your cellphone and other electronic devices.

The Delaware State Police wishes everyone a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season!