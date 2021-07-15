Del. State Police Collect School Supplies For Kids In Need
Delaware State Police are asking for your help with its school supply donation drive known as Operation: Troopers Have Your BackPack.
DSP’s Community Outreach Unit hopes to help each elementary school student in need by filling a backpack with supplies like notebooks, pens, pencils, binders or other supplies.
Donations may be dropped off at any Delaware State Police Troop barrack or at any Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union, between now and Monday August 30th.
Delaware State Police said these following items would be greatly appreciated:
Backpacks
No. 2 pencils
Spiral notebooks
Washable Crayola crayons box of 24
Large pink erasers
Pencil cases
Colored pencils
Washable markers
Loose-leaf wide ruled paper
Highlighters
Composition books
3 ring binders
Plastic folders with pockets
Tissue boxes
Hand sanitizer
For more information, please CLICK HERE