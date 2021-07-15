Del. State Police Collect School Supplies For Kids In Need

Delaware State Police are asking for your help with its school supply donation drive known as Operation: Troopers Have Your BackPack.

DSP’s Community Outreach Unit hopes to help each elementary school student in need by filling a backpack with supplies like notebooks, pens, pencils, binders or other supplies.

Donations may be dropped off at any Delaware State Police Troop barrack or at any Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union, between now and Monday August 30th.

Delaware State Police said these following items would be greatly appreciated:

Backpacks

No. 2 pencils

Spiral notebooks

Washable Crayola crayons box of 24

Large pink erasers

Pencil cases

Colored pencils

Washable markers

Loose-leaf wide ruled paper

Highlighters

Composition books

3 ring binders

Plastic folders with pockets

Tissue boxes

Hand sanitizer

For more information, please CLICK HERE