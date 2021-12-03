Del. State Police Investigate Apparent Homicide-Suicide In Bridgeville Area

Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Bridgeville area.

An investigation has determined that late Thursday night, a 71-year-old man and his wife had returned to their home on Emily’s Pintail Drive. The woman was in a first-floor bathroom and heard footsteps from the second floor, where her 58-year-old brother lived, followed by a loud bang. She then discovered her husband deceased in the family room with an apparent gunshot wound. The 58-year-old man was found dead upstairs with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The bodies have been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine manner and cause of death. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

A motive for the murder-suicide has not been established.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Short at 302-741-2727. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com