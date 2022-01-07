Del. State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Felton

UPDATED – 1/7/22 8am – Police have identified the victim as 55 year old Tonya Coleman of Harrington, who was named in the Dover Police Department Gold Alert earlier this week.

=================================================================

A 55-year-old Harrington woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while on foot on Route 13 in Felton.

According to Delaware State Police, a southbound vehicle in the left lane of Route 13 just north of Peach Basket Road struck the woman as she was near the center of the left lane Wednesday at about 11:12 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old Harrington girl, who stopped a short distance away from the collision. She was not injured.

Delaware State Police said South DuPont Highway was closed for about three hours because of the crash investigation, which is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

State Police also said that the woman who was struck was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying any light.