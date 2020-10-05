Del. State Police Investigate Homicide In Dover’s Rodney Village

Delaware State Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting death in Rodney Village in Dover.

A 21-year-old Dover man was found dead in an vehicle with apparent gunshot wound to his upper body in the 200-block of David Hall Road just after 7:00 Friday night.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and an unknown suspect had been fighting before the gunfire.

The suspect left the scene and is still being sought. Anyone with information is asked to call the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.