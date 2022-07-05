Del. State Police Investigate Robbery at Fragrance Outlet Store

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery at The Fragrance Hut in the outlets off Coastal Highway.

Monday afternoon at about 2:40 p.m., someone came in and gathered several bottles of cologne and started to leave without paying for them. When a store employee confronted the suspect, the suspect confronted the employee with a can of pepper spray, then left the store. He drove away in a blue Kia Optima heading southbound on Coastal Highway.

State Police said a brief pursuit of the vehicle was discontinued due to traffic conditions.

The suspect is still at large. He is described as a black male, with a thin build, about 6′ 2″.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 7 at 302-703-3305 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

No injuries were reported.