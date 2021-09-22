Del. State Police, Local Agencies Take Part In Rail Safety Week

Rail Safety Week is underway.

Operation Clear Track involves Delaware State Police, rail operators and other state, local and federal agencies across the country. They are looking to raise awareness about safety at railroad grade crossings as well as enforcement of safety laws, including trespassing.

Motorists may receive railroad safety cards, and in cases of violations drivers and pedestrians will be cited or at least warned.

Federal statistics show that a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States every three hours.

For more about Rail Safety Week, please CLICK HERE