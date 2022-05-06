Del. State Police Offer Teen Driving Seminars In Sussex Co.

Delaware State Police are offering several teen driving safety seminars in Sussex County this month.

A member of the Collision Reconstruction Unit will attend each program, along with a community outreach officer and a representative from the Victim Services Unit.

The teen driving safety seminars are open to students, parents and guardians, new drivers or anyone who would like to learn about and discuss safe practices on the roads.

One seminar is scheduled for Monday at Sussex Central High School at 6:00 p.m. Future seminars will take place Wednesday May 18th at Sussex Tech High School and Monday May 23rd at State Police Troop 7 in Lewes.

Any questions regarding these seminars can be directed to Sergeant N. DeMalto of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3269, according to Delaware State Police.