Del. State Police Probe Fatal Crash In Kent Co.

A crash in the Camden area has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

According to Delaware State Police, a car left Willow Grove Road west of Steeles Ridge Road on a curve early Sunday morning, crashed into two trees and rolled over several times before it landed in a driveway. The driver, a Clayton man, was thrown from the wreckage. He later died in a hospital. The victim’s name has not been released.

State Police said the road was closed in the area for about three-and-a-half hours because of the crash and ongoing investigation.