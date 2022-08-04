Del. State Police Warn Motorists to Not Leave Running Vehicles Unattended

“Lock it, or lose it…”

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that Criminal Investigative Units have been handling several vehicle thefts at gas station and convenience store parking lots, where vehicles were left unattended, idling and unlocked. Troopers believe suspects are specifically looking for running, unattended vehicles.

It is also a state law to stop the engine and take out the key before leaving a vehicle.

“Additionally, Delaware law states: (Title 21, § 4182) Unattended motor vehicle. No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon. For a first offense, a fine of $25.00 – $75.00 can be imposed,” DSP said.