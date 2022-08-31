Del. State Police Warn of Phone Spoof Scam

Delaware State Police are warning the public about a recurring phone number spoof scam.

People are receiving calls from a number which Caller ID indicates is a valid Delaware State Police number.

State Police said they do not request payment for fines, traffic tickets or bail. Courts handle such procedures, and they don’t do it over the phone.

Recipients of such a call should not provide any personal information.

Signs of a scam call are threats, requests for money or personal information, or demands that recipient stay on the line and not hang up.

For more information, please click >> Caller ID Spoofing | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)