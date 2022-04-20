Del. State Sen. Darius Brown Regains Committee Assignments

April 20, 2022/Mark Fowser

A state lawmaker from Wilmington has been reinstated as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as a member of the Capital Improvement Committee.
State Senator Darius Brown, D-Wilmington was found not guilty of misdemeanor crimes earlier this year.
State Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark said Tuesday that Brown now regains his committee assignments moving forward, based on the acquittal by a jury in Court of Common Pleas.

“Senator Brown has been reinstated as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as a member of the Capital Improvement Committee. As Pro Tempore, I removed him from these committees in the face of the allegations he faced last year, and I have now reinstated him given his acquittal in court and my belief that the terms of these sanctions have been appropriate,” Sokola said in a statement. “I want to thank Sen. Kyle Evans Gay and Sen. Marie Pinkney for their time and dedication in filling these roles over the last year. Their service has been exemplary.” 

