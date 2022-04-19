Del. State Senate GOP Looks To Head Off Any Possible New Mask Mandates

There has been no discussion about Delaware returning to an indoor mask mandate, like what has happened in Philadelphia – and members of the Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus want to keep it that way.

In a letter to Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, all seven GOP Senators urge her and Governor John Carney not to reimpose a face covering requirement. They said they believe strongly that small businesses, schools and overall societal health have greatly improved in the time since mandates and the state of emergency expired, and that school children have also experienced great improvements in their mental health and academics.