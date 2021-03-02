Del. Steps Up Spending Of CARES Act Funds

Delaware spent $5-million more in federal CARES Act funding last week compared to the previous week, according to the CARES Act Fund Tracker developed by State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

$655.6-million, or nearly 71-percent of the state’s $927-million allocation had been spent. The state has been spending about $11-million a week in CARES Act funds since late November.

The Department of Labor has gone through nearly $197.5-million, or 85-percent of its allotment.

“Delawareans deserve to know exactly where that federal money is being spent and how it is helping them as they struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGuiness said. “That’s why I developed a CARES Act Fund Tracker on my website – to let taxpayers see a breakdown of how much money each state agency has spent.”

The tracker is updated each Monday.