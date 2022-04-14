Del. Students Encouraged To Get Tested For COVID-19 This Spring

Delaware Public Health and the Department of Education are encouraging students to be tested for COVID-19 after the upcoming Easter and spring break.

Most schools are off during the week of April 18th. Visits with extended family and travel plans could place students into proximity with people who may be positive for coronavirus.

Delaware has begun to see a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, according to DPH. “We’re pleased to partner with the Department of Education and school districts statewide to offer families peace of mind and a way for parents to know their child’s COVID-19 status before they go back to school at the end of this month,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said.

The state has made about 190,000 test kits available to schools statewide, which may keep them for in-school testing purpose or make them available to students to test at home.

In addition to testing before returning to school, families are encouraged to seek testing for their children when a student has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, has COVID-19 symptoms, or wishes to know their status before spending time with a person who is vulnerable to COVID-19 (e.g., immunocompromised, elderly, or unvaccinated).

“Our educators, students and families are grateful that, after two years of intermittent remote learning and quarantines, having everyone back in our buildings full time has made this spring feel more like a ‘typical’ school year,” Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “As families and staff travel over the break, I encourage everyone to continue mitigation strategies to reduce their risk of exposure and to test themselves before they return to school. This will help us finish this school year in the face-to-face instruction we are so happy to have back.”

