Del. Surf Fish Permits Sell Out

Sales of Delaware surf fishing permits have reached a cap of 17,000.

There are no more permits to be had, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Sales of surf fishing permits began in December.

The cap of 17,000 was established in 2019 by the Delaware Parks and Recreation Advisory Council as a way to manage a limited resource and to minimize the possibility of overcrowding at parks beaches. The permit also serves as a Delaware State Parks annual pass.

For information about surf fishing in Delaware, please CLICK HERE