Del. Surf-Fishing Permits, Parks Passes Go On Sale Wed.

Delaware will start selling 2021 State Parks Annual Passes and Surf-Fishing Permits this Wednesday.



The surf-fishing permit allows the holder to drive onto a beach for fishing. They are on a first-come first-served basis, and sales are capped at 17,000 in order to minimize overcrowding at park beaches and to manage a limited resource.



The Division of Parks and Recreation also offers a discounted rate for annual park passes for businesses, non-profits and other interested groups.



