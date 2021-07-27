Del. Suspect In Domestic Burglary Arrested Following Pursuit Into Md.

A man will be extradited from Maryland to Delaware to face charges of burglary, violation of a protection order, DUI and several traffic offenses.

Dover Police said a woman called police when she discovered that the man was in her home Sunday night. Officers found no sign of forced entry, but tried to stop 41-year-old Trovarus Eley when he started to drive away.

Police deployed stop-sticks, but police said he kept going, traveled to Route 301 in Maryland and drove about 26 miles. Police continued to pursue Eley, but discontinued the pursuit near The Bay Bridge due to safety concerns.

Eley’s vehicle became disabled, and he was taken into custody by Maryland State Police and the Maryland Transit Authority without further incident.