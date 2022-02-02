Del. Tax Season Begins; State Filing Deadline Is May 2nd

Tax season is underway in The First State.

The Delaware Division of Revenue began processing 2021 individual income tax returns Monday. There was a delay due to programming that was required under state legislation that exempts Unemployment Insurance payments from Delaware Income Tax in 2021.

Citizens are encouraged to file online at de.gov/filetax or through other electronic filing programs and to request direct deposit.

The Delaware Division of Revenue also would like taxpayers to know:

“Taxpayers should be aware that Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states. Therefore, it is important that anyone who is not a Delaware resident, but who has worked in Delaware, understands that they must file a Delaware tax return. Delaware Residents who work out-of-state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked. By law, Delaware employees should receive their W-2 employment forms by January 31, 2022 for any job worked during the 2021 calendar year. Those who haven’t received a W-2 by January 31st should contact their employer.“

For filing information and more, please visit revenue.delaware.gov.