Del. To Invest $50-Million Into Job Training, Workforce Development

Job training and workforce development in Delaware will get a $50-million investment, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The state’s Pathways program that allows students to gain real-world work experience while in school will grow through a $15.8-million public-and-private expansion. Also, the Forward-Delaware jobs-training program will continue to provide students with work experience while helping businesses most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor John Carney, other elected officials and leaders in education announced the investment Tuesday at Delaware Tech in Wilmington.

“We’re focused on investments that will build on the strengths of Delaware’s world-class workforce and support Delaware families and businesses who were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carney said. “These workforce development programs will help Delawareans develop the skills they need to succeed in a 21st century economy. And the expansion of our Pathways program will connect even more students with real-world work experience while they’re still in school. I want to thank President Biden and members of Delaware’s federal delegation for making these important resources available.”

More investments of ARPA funding will also back the DelDOT Workforce Development Academy, the Department of Labor Workforce Programs, and training programs for Delawareans interested in the restaurant and hotel industry.

As broken down by the Governor’s office:

$1.5 million – Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) Workforce Programs. Training programs will be offered statewide and designed to assist Delaware workers and their families who have been impacted most by the COVID-19 crisis. The initiative will focus on health care, logistics, and transportation.

$1.2 million – Expansion of Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Workforce Development Academy. Funding seeks to increase the participation of women, minorities, and disadvantaged Delawareans seeking employment in the highway construction industry.