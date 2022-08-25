Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and General Assistance will receive an emergency cash benefit check Thursday.

“We continue to experience community spread of COVID-19, which is affecting individuals and families across our state, but is having a particularly negative impact on those who are vulnerable and must miss work to isolate,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. “During the pandemic, being able to offer these enhanced benefits has been crucial in ensuring that all Delawareans can continue to put food on their tables. Again this month, we are grateful to the federal government and Delaware’s congressional delegation for providing these critical benefits.”

DHSS provided additional information:

How the monthly emergency benefit is calculated: A household’s monthly emergency benefit equals the current maximum benefit amount for the household size minus the household’s current monthly benefit amount. For example, based on current USDA limits for SNAP benefits, if a household of one gets $100 in regular monthly benefits, that household will receive $150 in emergency benefits ($250 maximum benefit minus $100 monthly benefit).



Here are the current maximum monthly benefit amounts per household size for SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance:



Emergency SNAP Benefits

Number in SNAP Household Maximum Benefit Amount 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 Each additional person $188

An estimated 59,225 Delaware households will receive the emergency SNAP allotment in August, totaling about $11.9 million in emergency food benefits for the month.

Emergency Cash Benefits

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Number in TANF Household Maximum Benefit Amount 1 $201 2 $270 3 $338 4 $407 5 $475 6 $544 7 $612 8 $681 9 $750 10 $819

General Assistance (GA)

Number in GA Household Maximum Benefit Amount 1 $79 2 $107 3 $144 4 $169 5 $209 6 $239

An estimated 190 households will be eligible to receive emergency cash assistance benefits in August, totaling about $25,000 in emergency benefits for the month.

In addition to the emergency benefits, households will receive their regular benefits for August on the usual issuance dates.

For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To screen for and apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212.