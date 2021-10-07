Del. To Replace Hospital For The Chronically Ill Using ARPA Funds

Delaware plans to build a new State Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna, utilizing $50-million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The existing facility first opened in 1932. The Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill serves about 100 people who need skilled nursing care.

Governor John Carney said construction of a new 72,000-square-foot hospital is expected to create 250 to 300 construction-related jobs.

“The Hospital for the Chronically Ill has provided necessary care to vulnerable Delawareans for years, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But the building itself is more than 90 years old and needs to be replaced,” Carney said. “A new, modern hospital in Smyrna will provide the nearly 500 hospital staff members with the tools they need to continue providing quality care to Delawareans who need their support. Thank you to hospital staff for their commitment, and to President Biden and members of our federal delegation for providing the resources we need to make this important investment.”

“The staff at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill has shown an unwavering commitment to its residents, maintaining a 5-star rating during this global pandemic,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik added. “I am excited for the team and residents to move to a new facility that will better support person-centered care with consolidated program services in one building.”

Delaware officials have announced plans to also utilize ARPA funds for workforce development, affordable housing and broadband expansion.