Del. Transit Corp. Gets More Federal $$ for Electric Buses

Delaware Transit Corporation has received its fifth federal grant to bring more lower-emission, energy-efficient buses into service.

DTC plans to purchase two battery-electric buses and two hydrogen-fuel-cell electric buses. Charging stations and other infrastructure will also be built utilizing $11-million from the Federal Transit Administration’s “Low-No Program.”

Delaware Transit currently has 26 electric buses in use.

“Last fall, I announced Delaware’s comprehensive Climate Action Plan that includes the goal of minimizing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025,” Governor John Carney, D-Del. said. “These continued investments are an important step in our efforts to address the leading source of these emissions which come from transportation.”

The agency has now received more than $22-million through five separate federal grants to help it purchase alternative-fueled buses.

“We are committed to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, particularly in disadvantaged communities, and each diesel bus we replace from our fleet with an energy efficient bus contributes to the state’s ongoing efforts to improve our air quality,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication put in the by the team here at DTC to reduce harmful emissions from the communities we serve by transitioning our fleet to low and zero emission buses,” Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson added. “This grant will allow us to continue these efforts to provide safe, clean and reliable transit services to the people of Delaware.”