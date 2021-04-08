Del. Triple-A Bond Rating Reaffirmed

Delaware has kept a Triple-A bond rating, the highest rating possible awarded by the nation’s top rating services.

A higher credit rating allows the state to re-pay bonds at a lower cost.

To review Delaware credit ratings, please CLICK HERE

Governor John Carney said the actions from Fitch, Moody’s and S & P Global Ratings show confidence that Delaware’s commitment to responsible spending has provided the financial resilience needed for the state to weather the COVID-19 emergency.

“I want to thank State employees and the General Assembly,” Carney said. “Our commitment to responsibly managing the state’s spending has provided the financial resilience needed for Delaware to weather the COVID emergency. The continuing strong support of our President and Congressional delegation combined with the resiliency of all Delawareans and our business community will ensure we emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

The Delaware bond sale is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14th.

“Thanks to a lot of hard work and the forethought of Governor Carney and his financial team, Delaware is positioned very well,” Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis said. “Strong fiscal controls combined with my office’s handling of cash and investments instill continued confidence that allows the State to maintain its Triple-A bond rating.”

“Delaware’s Triple-A rating continues to save taxpayers millions of dollars through lower interest and financing costs,” Finance Secretary Rick Geisenberger added. “As state and local governments around the nation wrestle with the fiscal strain of this pandemic, the re-affirmation of Delaware’s bond ratings is a testament to the State’s long-term commitment to economic and financial sustainability.”