Del. Trout Season Starts Early

Delaware’s pond trout season will get off to an early start this year.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, it’s looking to minimize opening day crowds under the pandemic while allowing for ‘responsible outdoor recreation.’ (It may be helpful to know that many fishing rods are about six feet long.)

Only Newton Pond near Greenwood will be stocked with trout.

Trout fishing this Sunday is restricted to youth anglers under age 16. Regular trout season for all anglers begins Monday, March 1st.

DNREC says Newton Pond will be stocked with more than 400 pounds of 12-to-13 inch Rainbow Trout before opening day.

A Delaware Fishing license is required, with some exemptions.

DNREC passed along this information for anglers in a news release:

Trout anglers planning to fish Newton Pond should note the following rules and regulations:

· A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt.

· A Delaware trout stamp is required through April 1, unless an angler is exempt.

· Following the 7 a.m. start on the special youth-only day and on opening day, trout fishing at these ponds is open one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

· The daily possession limit is six trout.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase next year’s trout for stocking. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online at de.gov/fishinglicense and by license agents statewide, listed online at de.gov/LicenseAgents. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses, call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife licensing office at 302-739-9918. Additional trout fishing information is available at de.gov/trout. Information on fishing in Delaware is available in the Delaware Fishing Guide or by calling the Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.