Del. Unemployment Rate Drops To 8.2% In Sept.

The Delaware unemployment rate fell during September to 8.2%, down from 8.9% in August.

According to the Delaware Department of Labor, 40,400 Delawareans were unemployed last month. A year earlier – still months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – unemployment in Delaware was 3.9%.

Last month in Sussex County, the jobless rate was 6.8%, down from August’s rate of 7.6%. Sussex had the lowest unemployment rate of Delaware’s three counties in September.

The monthly labor review was reported Friday.